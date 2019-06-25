Bedi Club drubs Amjad Club by 7 wkts in Poonch tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, June 25: NS Bedi Club defeated Amjad Club by 7 wickets in the ongoing District Poonch Cricket Tournament, being organized by the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) at Sports Stadium, here.

Earlier, batting first, Amjad Club lost all their wickets for 115 runs in 29 overs of the 40 overs match. Arpanjot remained top scorer with 25 runs.

From Bedi Club, Inderpal claimed three wickets while Hardeep and Puneet took two each.

In reply, Bedi Club chased the target of 116 runs in 24.3 overs losing three wickets. Manjot and Sandeep played match winning knocks of 33 and 38 runs respectively. From Amjad Club, Rupinder and Zaheer shared one wicket each.

The match officiated by Vikas Sharma, Sachin Sharma and Umran Shah (scorer).