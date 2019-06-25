Kashmir Province U-25 Chess C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: The Kashmir Province under 25 Chess Championship 2019 concluded at TRC Hut Dalgate, here today.

The Championship was sponsored by J&K State Sports Council.

Farooq Ahmad Dar, Veteran Chess Player and Manzoor Ahmad, Chairman Kong Posh Public School were the guests of honour on the opening ceremony.

The first three players from Kashmir valley will represent J&K state in National Under-25 Chess Championship 2019 to be held at Jammu from August 1 to 7, 2019.

The final results: Nadeem Hussain from Budgam bagged 1st position, Burhan Ahmad from Srinagar secured 2nd position, Jasim Ahmad from Srinagar clinched 3rd position, Masifa Ishaq from Anantnag claimed 4th position and Mushtaq Ahmad Malik from Budgam got 5th position.

It was for the first time that All J&K Chess Association has organized separate chess championship for under-25 category in Kashmir valley.