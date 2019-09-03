Union Secretary visits Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, interacts with players

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 3: Upma Chawdhry, Union Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, today visited Shrine Board’s Sports Complex here and took stock of the facilities and interacted with the players receiving specialised coaching at the Complex.

Accompanied by Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; she took stock of the state-of-the-art facilities put in place by the Shrine Board at the Complex for the promotion of sports and games in the area. These included archery and shooting range, lawn tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, multi-purpose playfield and gymnasium.

Mr Simrandeep Singh briefed the Union Secretary that athletics, archery, basketball and shooting are the core games in which specialised coaching and training is being provided to the players at the Sports Complex while Wushu and Kabaddi are being included in this category shortly.

He said that various sports events are organised as per an annual calendar besides organising summer and winter coaching camps as well as organising various competitions.

He added that as a consequence of these initiatives, the sports persons groomed at the Sports Complex are winning laurels at the national and international level sports competitions. He said that one of the para archer, Mr. Rakesh Kumar of Katra, trained and groomed at the Sports Complex, has been selected for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The players of the Sports Complex have also won 47 medals in archery and other sports events during the past about two years in various levels competitions which included one gold and one bronze medal each in world para archery ranking tournament besides another gold medal in youth world cup also in archery. with the outstanding campers and coaches of the Complex, Ms. Chawdhry appreciated the facilities and impressed upon the sports persons to avail maximum benefit from these.

Among those present on the occasion were Mr. Ashok Kumar, Director Sports, SMVDSB; Coaches and campers of the Sports Complex.

Ms. Chawdhry, who is on a 2-day visit of J&K, also visited the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji earlier in the day.