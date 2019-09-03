Singla declares open Inter District tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 3: Divisional Level Inter District Tournament for boys in all age groups in the discipline of Basketball began today at Army Public School, here.

District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla, declared the tournament open.

Principal Army Public School, Sanjeev Kumar and Vice Principal APS, Reena Sharma were the guests of honour in the opening ceremony while District Youth Services and Sports Officer, S. Swaran Singh presided over the function.

Around 128 Boys in all age groups drawn from 5 districts of Jammu division took part in the tournament.

The tournament is being organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports under the patronage of Director General Youth Services & Sports J&K, Dr Saleel-ur- Rehman and overall supervision of District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Udhampur.

In Under-14 years boys category, District Jammu defeated District Udhampur in the final by 10-04, while in Under-17 years boys category, District Jammu won the final match, defeating District Reasi by 28-24.

Similarly, in under 19 years boys category, District Jammu defeated District Udhampur by 32-4.

Officers/Officials of the District Youth Services and Sports Office Udhampur were present on the occasion.