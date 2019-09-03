Inter-Collegiate Fencing Championship gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: Inter Collegiate Fencing Championship, being organised by the Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu, got underway at Varsity’s Gymnasium Hall, here today.

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu declared open the Championship in the presence of large number of students, participants, officials and guests.

Individual Sabre Men, Udhayeer Singh Chandel of Dogra Law College won gold, while Aanish of MIET clinched silver and the bronze medal was shared by Arun (GDC, Mishriwala) and Vivek (GDC Billawar).

In Individual Epee Men, Vikrant of GDC Mishriwala bagged gold, Tariq of GDC Reasi won silver and the bronze medals went to Kamal of GDC Reasi and Sawan of GDC Kunjwani. In Team Foil Men, GDC Reasi team of Bhawani, Tariq, Kamal and Rakesh claimed gold, while the silver medal went to GDC Mishriwala team of Sahil, Vikrant and Arun. The bronze medals were bagged by the MIET team including Ridham, Ajay & Aanish and GDC Udhampur team of Moksh, Rakesh and Gourav

In Team Epee Men, the gold medal went to GDC Reasi team of Bhawani, Tariq, Kamla and Aushutosh, while the silver medal was bagged by GDC Mishriwala team of Gourav, Priyanshu, Vikrant Singh Charak and Randeep. The bronze medal went to GDC Udhampur team of Mokesh, Abhishek, Rakesh and Vishal.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Sonu, Dr Arun Kumar, Prof Ajay Kumar, Saddam Hussain, Pankaj Mansotra, Raj Kumar Bakshi, Vinod Sharma, Madan Gopal, Gagan Kumar, Jai Bharat, Shotu Lal Sharma, Ujwal Gupta, Rachna Jamwal, Shreya Chib, Bhisham Singh, Ravish Vaid, Vikas Karlopia and PD Singh (I/c Tournament).