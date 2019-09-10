Tug of War Association honours Amarjeet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Jammu & Kashmir Tug-of-War Association under the Presidentship of Hardeep Singh Anand felicitated Amarjeet Singh who participated in Hundred Days of Running event and secured 1st Rank out of 21 participants in group ranking in Jammu.

He covered a total distance of 2503 kilometers in 100 days.

Prominent among other dignitaries present on the occasion were Deepjot Singh Anand, CFO Trans Asia Hotels Pvt. Ltd, Jodh Singh Isher, Secretary J&K Tug of War Association, Jammu, Debasish Chandra, Regional Director, Preopening Development, Cygnett Park and Resorts Pvt Ltd, Ajay Peshin and DN Sharma, Manager’s Cygnett Park Asia, Jammu.

Mr Anand lavished praise for Amarjeet who successfully completed this uphill task.