IGP Jammu, cricketers pay floral tributes to brave hearts

MIER Academy lifts Pulwama Martyrs Memorial Cricket Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh and a good number of junior and senior cricketers paid floral tributes to the martyrs’ rather the brave hearts during a closing ceremony of the Pulwama Martyrs Memorial Cricket Cup-2019, organised by Trikuta Cricket Academy at Railway Cricket ground, here.

IGP Jammu, the chief guest on the occasion was accompanied by Ranjeet Kalra, Advisor for Sports & Youth Affairs Government of Lakshadweep and Vinay Sharma, SP South as the guests of honour.

Earlier, in the summit clash, MIER Cricket Academy defeated RN Chopra Cricket Academy in an easy contest by 44 runs to lift the title.

Batting first, MIER Cricket Academy scored 196 runs, while in reply, Col RN Chopra Cricket Academy managed to score 154 runs. Snoop Bhagat and Shahzad were the star performers. However, Shahzad overpowered Snoop in the race of achieving man of the match award. Shahzad scored 65 runs and took one wicket. Jahanveer Singh, who had scored brilliant 210 runs in one of the matches, was declared as the best batsman, while the best wicketkeeper award went to Sameer Sharma. Snoop Bhagat was adjudged as the man of the series.

Speaking on the occasion, after paying homage to the martyrs, the chief guest lavished praise on the organisers for holding the event in a befitting manner and lauded the efforts of the young players for exceptional performances in hot and humid conditions.

He said J&K Police is leaving no stone unturned in organising various sporting activities in the State under Civic Action Programme (CAP) and assured of organising more such events in near future in order to strengthen police-public relation and promote sports and games.

Earlier, Ranjeet Kalra presented an overview of the tournament.

Prominent among those who graced the occasion were Rajesh Dhar, Chairman Media Committee JKCA, Surjeet Singh, former Ranji Trophy Player; Inderjeet Singh, Selector JKCA; Aman Deep Singh, Karunesh Gupta, besides organiser Balbir Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Arun Sharma, Mukesh Sharma, Sameer Makin and coaches Sukomal Ganguly and Deepak Dogra.

The proceedings of the closing ceremony were conducted by Commentator Rajesh Dhar.