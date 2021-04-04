TTJK to organise circumambulation of Trikuta hills in May

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Tawi Trekkers J&K (TTJ&K) is going to organise circumambulation (parikrama) of Trikuta hills (Vaishno Devi Shrine) – a three days trek from Katra to back via Tote, Sukhalghati and Jangle Gali from first week of the May.

It was announced by Ram Khajuria, president of the Club while highlighting the detail of activities for the year 2021-22, which was released here today at Press Club of Jammu.

Patrons of the Club Ashwani Sharma (former MLA) and Rahul Sharma, chairman Sprawling Buds ICSE School Bantalab released the calendar of activities in presence of co-chairman Zorawar Singh Jamwal and Shawetica Khajuria general secretary of the Club along with other office bearers.

Khajuria mentioned that last year most of the activities could not be undertaken due to COVID-19 pandemic and therefore have been included in this year’s program. Accordingly, the Club shall organize three trekking expeditions in Dhauladhar Range in Himachal Pradesh including one to Triund (10000ft) for junior members, whereas another expedition to Minkiani Pass (14000ft) for senior members and last one from Dalhousie to Chamba exclusively for senior citizens besides Heritage trekking programme in Kangra (HP) shall also be organized from month of October to December 2021.

Another challenging adventure trekking of 12 days at high altitude in Gulap area of Leh from August 7 to 18 along with low budget mountaineering expedition to Mun peak in Dhauladhar range of Dharamshala in the month of June 2021.

However, the Club is also focused on a prestigious international expedition to Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of Europe in Russia. Subject to opening up of international flights and finalization of all other arrangements in May, whereas a UT level sport climbing competition exclusively for women shall also be conducted in the month of July along with Open Union Territory level sport climbing competition in the month of October.