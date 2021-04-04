Media-XI trumps Jammu Sports by 61 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Media-XI Jammu trumped Jammu Sports by 61 runs in a friendly cricket match, played at Forest Ground Sidhra, here today.

After winning the toss, Media-XI Jammu led by Captain Vivek Suri opted to bat first and scored 223 runs for the loss of eight wickets in stipulated 25 overs. Media XI was once struggling at 70 runs for five wickets but Sachin Jamwal played a superb innings of 74 runs off 34 balls studded with each six sixes and boundaries in partnership with Yash Khajuria’s 24 runs and made a solid partnership of 107 runs for their team, whereas Sunil Bali and Vivek Suri contributed 24 and 18 runs respectively. From bowling side, Mukesh Sharma was the pick of the bowler who took three wickets, while Ravi Kant clinched two wickets and Kulbir and Sunil shared a piece each.

In reply, Jammu Sports led by Kulbir Singh started the run chase on a very cautious note. Mukesh Sharma yet again played a brilliant knock of 86 runs but could not led the team to victory as wickets tumbled at regular intervals from the other end. Bowlers of Media XI bowled on good line and length and kept the pressure on Jammu Sports batsmen who managed to score only 162 runs in stipulated overs by losing seven wickets. Kaushal made 21 runs, followed by Pawan scored 19 runs. From bowling side, Sachin Jamwal and Anil Zalpuri took two wickets each, while Vivek Suri, Yash Khajuria and Nitin Singh bagged one wicket apiece.

Sachin Jamwal of Media XI Jammu was declared as man of the match for his all-round performance.