All Starts beats Kodewalla Kings by 2 runs

Bitta Memorial Cricket Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: All Stars beat Kodewalla Kings in a nail biting match by two runs in 1st Bitta Memorial Cricket Tournament, being played at Kodewalla Ground Akhnoor, here today.

Batting first, All Stars made 123 runs on the loss of seven wickets in stipulated 12 overs match. Munna scored 51 runs off 22 balls, whereas Rahil made 33 runs in just eight balls and Darshan contributed 10 runs. From bowling side, Gulshan got three wickets and Tushar clinched two wickets for his team.

In reply, the Kodewalla Kings managed to score 121 by losing six wickets in stipulated overs. Ajay made highest 62 runs off 18 balls, while Sachin and Abbu contributed 14 and 13 runs in eight and four balls respectively. From bowling side, Munna clinched three wickets while Arun and Rahul shared one wicket each. Munna was adjudged as man of the match.

Former Minister Sham Lal Sharma was the chief guest, whereas Kr Sham Singh Langeh (Gen Secretary JKCA District Jammu) was guest and Shubam Verma (Treasurer JKCA District Jammu) and Bhushan Bral (DDC Chairman Bhalwal Brahmana) were the special guests.

The chief guest distributed the prizes among the players and praised Dharminder Sharma for organizing such events to chanelize the youth energy in sports.

The tournament is being organized by Shanno Devi (Mother of Late Bitta Ram) under the overall supervision of Dharminder Sharma.