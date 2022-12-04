Tourism Deptt organises ‘Full Marathon’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 4: Directorate of Tourism Jammu organised ‘Full Marathon’ in collaboration with Ironman Kapil Arora- an international Tri-athlete, ultra marathoner and a Fit India ambassador on the theme ‘Celebrate Josh’, here today.

The event was flagged off by ADGP Mukesh Singh and Director Vivekananda Rai in presence of Joint Director Sunaina Sharma and Col Ranveer Singh- the first Indian to climb the seven summits and triple Everest climber from Gulshan Ground to Sidhra and back.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony, the ADGP said that the event is being organised to spread awareness about physical fitness and endurance among the citizens of Jammu, while Director Vivekanand said that such marathons shall be added as a regular feature in the calendar activities of the department so that people across the country come to Jammu especially for attending the same.

Vivekanada Rai along with his wife Dr Aruna Singh and Sunaina Sharma along with her husband SSP Sandeep Mehta also participated in the 10 km race, wherein over 450 runners and volunteers from different parts of India participated in this event.

There were three categories of the run viz, 42.2km full marathon, 21.1 km half marathon , 10km and 5 km, which was divided into two age groups i.e., 18-40 and 40 plus age groups.

The Joint Director briefed the participants that such sporty events shall foster a spirit of adventure, team work, camaraderie and brotherhood among all.

In the full marathon, the winners were Sahil Saini Singh and Abhishake Gupta in the below 18-40 age category and in the 40 and above age category, respectively. In 21 km below 40 years, the winner was Sanjay Sharma in male category, while Mamta Sharma stood 1st in female category (1hour and 56 min).

In the 40 years and above age category, top positions were secured by Vijay Sharma and Manminder Kaur in both categories. In 10 km, Ritik Sharma and Rimpi stood 1st in both male and female in below 40 years category and in above 40 years, the winners were Abhishek Sharma and Princy Bansal.

The event was managed by Cyruns.