SHD School Surankote celebrates annual day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 4: SHD International School, Surankote today celebrated it’s 3rd Annual Day function at Ward No. 1 Samote Tehsil Surankote with gaiety and fervor. The function was presided over by Farooq Muztar, Chairman Himalayan Education Mission Rajouri while Mumtaz Bajar, Chairman Municipal Committee Surankote and Mr Azam Shah, eminent educationist and social worker were special guests on the occasion.

The event was attended by parents and People from all spectrums of society. Many scholars, professionals and eminent citizens were present in the function. The students participated in the cultural event, delivered speeches and impressed the audience by their exquisite performances. They remembered Late Master Hassam ud Sheikh whose vision and dream led to the establishment of the SHD International School by his family in 2019. He is still the guiding force in the journey of the institution to success.

Principal of the institution Mumtaz Bano gave a detailed report card of the achievements of the school and the vision and resolve of the Management in making the functioning of the institution exceptionally well in the coming days. Addition to the building infrastructure, safety embankment and fences besides purchase of school vehicles during the last session were highlighted by her. She further stated that school is likely to Indoor Games Hall, Auditorium, and IT and Bio- Lab in the coming days for it’s students.

She informed the parents that school will conduct optional english speaking course for the interested students during winter break in addition to Doubt clearing sessions.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Muztar appreciated the students and staff for their excellent efforts in making the event successful. He expressed faith that the SHD International school has the potential of giving remarkable educational services as the Management and Staff have the required commitment and enthusiasm. Speaking on the occasion, Mumtaz Bajar Chairman, Municipal Committee Surankote lauded the efforts of the school management and staff in giving holistic education to its students who will surely add to responsible citizens in the society. Muslim Wani, speaking on the occasion showered praises on the students, staff and Managements for their compassion unflinching efforts and a wholesome approach which is required for achieving educational excellence in an institution of learning.

The function culminated with distribution of prizes.