Jodhamal’s senior wing celebrates ‘Annual Day’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 4: Jodhamal’s senior wing celebrates its 18th Annual Day cum Prize Distribution Function for session 2022-23 with great zeal and enthusiasm in the School premises, here today.

Mukesh Singh (ADGP Jammu) was the chief guest, while Vivek Gupta, DIG Traffic presided over the function as guest of honour in presence of other dignitaries Kunal Anand, Kundan Lal Dogra and Vivek Arora.

Commencing on a devotional note with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, the programme advanced with the welcome address by the School head boy, Karmanya Wahi.

The sequence of events embraced various facets of Indian heritage and culture. The well synchronised orchestra and chorus singers, mentored by Deepak Kumar, Jasvir Singh, Subash Dey, Rohit and Sugandha Sharma enthralled the audience.

Other stunning performances included Das Avtar flashing supreme Vishnu-The Preserver eventually restoring dharma and mythology from the times immemorial, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj augmenting the courage, valour and wisdom, Army dance, Olympic dance and Kathak dance were also staged, which was choreographed by Aadi and Shruti.

Nandan Kuthiala, trustee of the School laid special emphasis on the importance of the School in shaping the character of the child. The annual report of the session was read by Principal Dr Deep Khare.

Keeping the tradition alive, the National award winning team of India Today News Wiz Quiz was also felicitated. Sheetal Kotwal, Pooja Sharma, Akriti Sethi, Smriti Mahajan and Vikas Bakshi of the Computer Department helped to capture the glorious performance of the students.

Moments of the function were marked by the precious words of advice and appreciation by the chief guest Mukesh Singh, during an address to the parents. He specifically applauded the School’s role in getting the phenomenal placements of its alumni in the top-notch colleges and universities of international repute.

The main awards were received by the School’s head boy/girl, deputy head boy/girl, Academic prefects and CCA Prefects on behalf of the Jodhamal.