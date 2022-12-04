KCPS celebrates 25th Annual Function

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 4: KC Public School (KCPS) celebrated its Silver Jubilee Annual Function at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu, today.

The function was presided over by Ravinder Raina, BJP president in presence of other dignitaries including Kanta Mahajan, patron of KC Educational Society, Chairman Raju Chowdhary, Vice-chairman Arjun Chowdhary, Managing Director Arti Chowdhary, Anil Goswami, former Union Home Secretary and SS Wazir, former ADGP.

The function began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries, followed by a musical composition ‘Vande Matram’ by the School choir group. Thereafter, students of senior school performed an invocation dance dedicated to ‘Lord Vishnu’.

Principal Amarendra Mishra delivered the welcome address, followed by presentation of reports by members of students’ council of the current academic year. The first major cultural event was an English dance-drama “The Lion King” which was based on Disney’s animation movie.

The chief guest gave away awards to students for their achievement in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities, followed by felicitation of KCPS alumni including Kannav Sharma, IRS, Dr Anam Zahoor Manhas, an officer of J&K Police, Dr Rohan Sood, Eye surgeon, Dr Ragita Sharma, Dermatologist, Mustaffa Sajjad, Supreme Court Advocate, Major Arasar K Dev Jamwal and Captain Karan Rana of the Indian Army, Ashray Gupta, CA, and Anirudh Bhargav, an award-winning entrepreneur.

Chairman Raju Chowdhary addressed the gathering and shared his commitment towards the quality of education the School has been imparting to the children since 1997. He also outlined the salient features of the School’s mission to keep the School on a steady course of progress and excellence in the future.

The chief guest appreciated the School management for rendering valuable services to the people of J&K by providing quality education and enabling them to make successful careers in various walks of life. He complimented students for exhibiting their talent through cultural items presented at the function.

The concluding item of the function was a spectacular dance-drama ‘Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’ in Hindi by the senior students.