TCA Red outplays TCA Blue by 7 wickets

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Trikuta Cricket Club Red (TCA) trounced TCA Blue by 7 wickets in an easy contest of the ongoing Trikuta Cricket Academy Friendly 40 overs series being played at Railway Ground, here today.

Batting first, TCA Blue scored 225 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 36.1 overs wherein Ashutosh made highest scores 79 runs while Aditya Abrol and Brighu contributed 53 & 14 runs respectively. Kinshuk took 3 wickets, Vasu took 2 wickets whereas Pranav, Manitvya and Armaan took 1 wicket each for TCA Red.

In reply, TCA Red chased the target by losing only 3 wickets in 34.4 overs and won the match by 7 wickets. Jahanvir scored 52 runs, Paras made 72 runs whereas Armaan and Samar contributed 29 and 30 runs respectively. For TCA Blue Aditya, Puniya and Ashutosh bagged 1 wicket each.

The match was officiated by Ayush Kumar and Siddharth while the tournament is being organised under the overall supervision of Sukomal Ganguly, Chief Coach TCA.