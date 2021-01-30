TCA beats PCA in friendship match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: Trikuta Cricket Academy (TCA) defeated Parade Cricket Academy (PCA) by 118 runs in friendship match of 40 overs, played here today.

The TCA scored 428 by losing 10 wickets in 38.3 overs. Jahanveer played a brilliant innings of 182 runs in 75 balls, whereas Uttkarsh and Laith contributed 114 and 91 runs respectively. For PCA Sarthal took four wickets, while Bismad and Nishchey clinched two wickets each.

In reply, the PCA failed to chase the target and scored 310 by losing nine wickets in stipulated 40 overs. Manav scored 80 runs, whereas Rishab made 60 runs, and Rahul and Karanveer contributed 60 and 21 runs respectively. From TCA Sanam bagged three wickets, whereas Manitvya clinched 2 wickets and Paras claimed one wicket.