Tawi Trekkers honours sport climbers, mountaineers on 37th anniversary

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: Tawi Trekkers J&K celebrated its 37th anniversary and prize distribution function in a simple but impressive function held today at Press Club Jammu.

On the occasion, a number of sport climbers, mountaineers, institutions which promote adventure activities and their prominent members were honoured by the chief guest Ashwani Sharma, former MLA.

Prof Lalit Magotra was the presiding guest at the function while Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Chief Executive Officer, Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority and Parveen Sharma, Chairman, Citizens’ Co-operative Bank were the guests of honour.

Prominent among others present on the occasion included patron of the Club Rahul Sharma, co-chairman Zorawar Singh Jamwal (secretary general, Press Club Jammu), legal advisor of the Club Prem Sadotra and general secretary Shawetica Khajuria, besides other office bearers of the Club and Mountaineering Association of J&K.

Shivani Charak, the top ranked women climber of India who brought laurels to the State by winning 2 gold and 4 silver medals in various national competitions at Delhi, Darjeeling and Sikkim and also participated in two international competitions in China, was honoured with the medals, a memento and a cash prize of Rs 5000.

Ajay Deep Singh, who won 2 gold and two silver medals in the National competitions and Arun Deep Singh, currently who won a gold and a silver medals in the National competitions were also honoured with a cash prize of Rs 5000. International climbers Mrityunjay Sharma and Shilpa Charak were also honoured along with Asma Gul, a very talented climber.

Two mountaineers of the club Stanzin Youthog and Manik Slathia who recently scaled Trishul peak (23320ft) in an expedition organized by IMF as part of selection for Everest Massif expedition were also honoured.

The Dedication Award of the Highest Order was presented to Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, Jammu for outstanding services to the cause of Adventure. 14 other institutions including Oriental Academy, Jammu; St Xavier School, Barnai; Shangrilla Public School, Sarwal; R M Public School, Chowadi; Shiksha Niketan School, Jeevan Nagar; Shiksha Niketan School, Gandhi Nagar; National Academy High School, Udhampur; Government College for Women, Parade; J K Montessorie British School, Talab Tillo; Elite Public High School, Udheywala; Shastri Memorial School, Patoli; Shining Star Academy, Muthi; SOS Hermann Gmeiner School, Gole Gujral and Amba Kids Home (School), Reasi were also awarded for their participation in club’s various activities along with 23 teachers and members.

The Dedication Awards for the year 2019 were conferred upon 4 persons including Sakshi Magotra, Sourav Deep Singh, Suksham and Abhimanyu Sherpa for their single minded dedication and devotion to promote trekking, mountaineering and allied activities in the state.

Earlier, Abhimanyu Sherpa, joint secretary of the Club, highlighted the achievements of the Club during the current year.