Walkathon by cardiologists gets tremendous response

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 29: Jammu today came out early in the morning enthusiastically to participate in the ‘Walkathon’ organised by two top Cardiologists Dr. Sushil Sharma and Dr. Mohan Lal in collaboration with C-3 (Complex Cardiovascular Therapeutics) Academy of Interventional Cardiology, USA to celebrate World Heart Day.

Young and old both men and women, industrialists, academicians, politicians, sportsmen, doctors , children from various schools and even officers of police and administration lined up to walk, sending a message across to one and all to keep their hearts healthy. They pledged to educate and guide people about cardiovascular diseases, identify the symptoms, take preventive measures timely and leave sedentary lifestyle.

Walkathon started from Bikram Chowk where it was flagged off by Member of Parliament (MP) Jugal Kishore Sharma, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Chander Mohan Gupta and Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST Dr. K.S.Risam in the presence of SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh and other eminent citizens and prominent doctors of Jammu city. The participants numbering several hundreds were wearing t-shirts, badges and caps with message of healthy heart inscribed on them.

Cyclists were leading the participants along with a Jeep from which a young cardiologist Dr. Nasir Choudhary was advising people how to keep their heart healthy. The walkathon culminated at the Superspeciality Hospital of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu where an impressive function was organised to mark World Heart Day. Member Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma stressed on the need for having healthy heart and going for regular health check-ups. Shamsher Singh Manhas, another MP advised people not to eat junk food. Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta stressed for clean India, green India and healthy India.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. K.S.Risam spoke about role of academicians and educationists in spreading the message of healthy heart. Soil scientist Dr. Vivak Arya and social activist Vijay Sharma conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.

Among the two organisers, Dr. Mohan Lal spoke about global CVD burden and also presented vote of thanks while Dr. Sushil Sharma elaborated on different aspects of preventive cardiology and maintained that If your heart is healthy, you are healthy but if your heart skips a beat, you end up on the hospital bed.

“Cardiologists desire that people should not come to hospitals for surgeries and interventions but bad food habits, sedentary life style, stress, smoking and anger have made matters worse. That is why this walkathon is significant and important.” he said.

Take the message of adopting healthy lifestyle, eating right food and walking daily seriously, said Dr. Sushil. The ceremony ended with the releasing of balloons with message of healthy heart inscribed even on them.