Singh CC sails into finals by beating Challenger CC

1st Happy Memorial Cricket Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Superb bowling spell by Sumit Pandit who took four important wickets has powered the Singh Cricket Club (Singh CC) to register emphatic four wickets win over Challenger Cricket Club (Challenger CC) in the ongoing First Happy Memorial Cricket Tournament, being played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, near here today.

Singh CC Akhnoor won the toss and decided to field first in first semi-final match of the tournament. Batting first, the Challenger CC scored 113 runs in stipulated 20 overs match with the help of Chandan Sharma who made highest 28 runs, whereas Sunny Mahi and Jimmy Manni contributed 18 and 16 runs to the total respectively. From bowling side, Sumit Pandit got four wickets, Sunil Bendy took three wickets and Shubham Singh bagged two wickets, whereas SS Langeh clinched one wicket during the match.

In reply, Singh CC Akhnoor chased the target in just 16.3 balls by losing only six wickets, thus won the match and sailed into finals of the tournament. Robin Verma made highest 46 runs, whereas Bhupinder Singh scored 15 runs and Sumit Rajput and SS Langeh contributed 15 and 12 runs respectively. From bowling side, Manav Mehta got two wickets, while Sunny Mahi, Sunny Bral, Rajinder Sharma and Jimmy Manni shared one wicket each.

Sumit Pandit was declared as man of the match for his all round performance. Vikas Bali and Ravi Verma were umpires, while Rahul Gupta acted as scorer.

The tournament is being organized by Ravi Verma and Aryan Gupta under the overall supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (General Secretary DCA Jammu).