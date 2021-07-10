JKCA appoints Rahul Pant as Sr Counsel

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has today appointed Rahul Pant, Senior Advocate of J&K High Court as its Standing Counsel for a term of one year subject to reappointment by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to the order, signed and issued by Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration J&K Cricket Association, the term of Pant will begin with immediate effect and he will have to handle JKCA litigations at Jammu and Srinagar.

“He will be paid remuneration of Rs 75,000 per hearing including clubbed hearing, besides an amount of Rs 25,000 per non-effective hearing at Srinagar and Rs 15,000 per non-effective hearing at Jammu.

“When required to attend the Court at Srinagar or outside J&K UT, he will be paid expenses for travel and hotel stay,” said the order.

Pertinently J&K High Court had recently designated Rahul Pant as Senior Advocate.

It may be recalled that the Division Bench of J&K High Court has directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India to look after the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association till its elections were held and pursuant to the same the BCCI constituted a four-member Committee comprising of the quartet of Sourav Ganguly, its President; Jay Shah, Secretary; Arun Dhumal, Treasurer and Rajeev Shukla, Vice President, besides a Sub-Committee comprising of the trio including Brig Anil Gupta, Advocate Sunil Sethi and ace cricketer Mithun Manhas, having expertise in Administrative affairs, legal affairs and cricketing affairs respectively.