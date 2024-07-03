Shooters of MOSAJ shine at National Championship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: The shooters of Mission Olympics Shooting Academy Jammu (MOSAJ) brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by winning medals at the National Championship. The shooters showed exceptional performance at the 3rd Abhinandan Shooting Championship held at Abhinandan Shooting Sports Academy in Rohtak, Haryana. The Championship was held between June 25 to July 1.

Aneesha Sharma clinched the prestigious Champion of Champions title in the ISSF Women category, securing a cash award of Rs 31,000 which was presented by chief guest Dr Arun Nehra, DIG Haryana Police. The remarkable achievement highlights her dedication and skill in competitive shooting.

In the ISSF Men category, Vishal Sharma showcased his talent by winning the bronze medal, earning a cash award of Rs 11,000. His performance added to the growing list of accolades for the Mission Olympics Shooting Academy.

Pintu Hans also delivered an impressive performance by securing the 5th rank in the NR Pistol category, further demonstrating the depth of talent at the academy. These achievements were made possible under the expert guidance of the coaches at Mission Olympics Shooting Academy, Vishal Mehra and Aman Singh.

The 3rd Abhinandan Shooting Championship witnessed fierce competition and showcased the best of shooting talent across various categories.