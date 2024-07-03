Army holds bike rally

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Kargil, July 2: To pay tributes to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army, a commemorative bike rally was organized from Old Kargil Memorial to Randhawa Top (Point 13620) here today.

This significant event marks the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrating India’s momentous victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. The rally was organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with SAEL and NGO Pawan Prithvi Paani.

The event commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Old Kargil Memorial by the chief guest, Brigadier Prateek Prashar honouring the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation while defending Kargil from 1947-48.

The bike rally, spanning approximately 35 kilometers, was flagged off to Randhawa Top. Upon reaching Randhawa Top, the participants engaged in another wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, followed by the inauguration of a selfie point. Randhawa Top, a peak of immense strategic importance, has been captured by the Indian Army twice from Pakistan and has witnessed all four Indo-Pak wars since 1947.

This bike rally served not only as a prelude to the grand celebrations of 25 Glorious years of Kargil Vijay Diwas but also as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and indomitable spirit of soldiers.