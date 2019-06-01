Sandesh takes 7 wkts as Vishal CC, JKP Kathua register big wins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Sandesh took 7 wickets as Vishal Cricket Club defeated Blue Star Cricket Club by a big margin of 80 runs at GGM Science College Hostel ground, Jammu while JKP XI Kathua defeated Friends Club Marheen by 65 runs at Polices Lines ground Kathua in the ongoing JKCA District level Cricket Tournament, being organised under the patronage of Justice CK Prasad, Administrator JKCA; Chairmanship of Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari, CEO JKCA and under the overall supervision of Jang Bahadur Singh Jamwal, Member Judicial State Human Rights Commission and Member JKCA.

At Jammu, put into bat, Vishal Cricket Club scored a decent total of 170 runs in 35 overs. Jagteshwar, Ajit Singh, Yawer and Amrit Pal contributed 45, 43, 27 and 24 runs to the total respectively. From Blue Star, Rahul Jamwal took 3 wickets, while Ajit claimed 2 and Sourav one.

In reply, Blue Star bundled out for 90 runs. Vikram and Parmeet scored 15 runs each, while Jahangir contributed 14 runs. From Vishal Cricket Club, Sandesh took 7 wickets, while Praful Dhar bagged 2 wickets and Rakesh Koul claimed one. Sandesh was declared as the man of the match for his superb bowling display.

At Kathua, JKP XI scored a good total of 206 runs. Surjeet top scored with 85 runs. Prinnu took 4 wickets from Friends Club Marheen.

In reply, Friends Club bundled out for 141 runs to lose the match by 65 runs. Junaid scored 69 runs. From JKP Kathua, Rahul took 4 wickets while Shiv Dutt claimed 2 wickets. Surjeet was declared as the man of the match.