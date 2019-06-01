CRPF Inter Battalion Sports meet concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, June 1: The CRPF 121 Battalion won the title trophy of the Volleyball tournament in the CRPF Inter Battalion Sports meet in the disciplines of Volleyball and Basketball, organized by CRPF and hosted by 121 Battalion at Police Lines ground, here.

The Volleyball final match was played between 123 Battalion and 121 Battalion, wherein 121 Battalion emerged winner, defeating the rival team by 3-0 in an easy contest.

In Basketball, 6 Battalion won the trophy by defeating 126 Battalion.

On the occasion, Superintendent of Police Kathua, Sridhar Patil was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony. He was accompanied by CRPF 121 Battalion Commandant SS Rana, Second- in-Command, Neelam Sarngal and Assistant Commandant Sunil Kumar.

The winners were felicitated by the chief guest on the occasion.

While addressing SP Kathua encouraged the players and advocated for organising more such tournaments.