Krishika to take on Rashmi in U-17 Badminton final

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Krishika Mahajan will be playing against Rashmi Kashyap in the final of the girls’ under-17 event in the ongoing State Open Badminton Championship at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here tomorrow.

Earlier, in the semifinals, decided today, Krishika defeated Unnati Jaral in straight sets of 26-24, 21-14 while Rashmi trounced Mannu Baloria 21-13, 21-17.

Meanwhile, in under-10 boys’ event, Gopesh Singh and Harsh Sharma have made it to the final. In the semifinals, played today, Gopesh outplayed Kavin 21-14, 21-16 and Harsh defeated Shivansh Panotra 21-09, 24-22.

Similarly, in girls under-10 event, Suhani Sharma and Ibaadat Singh had reached the final. Semifinals: Suahni beat Avnika Proch in a one sided contest 21-02, 21-03; Ibaadat outplayed Goria Singh by identical straight sets of 21-07, 21-07.

Preliminary round of the competition also took place in under-13 and under-14 boys and girls and quarterfinals and semifinals in these groups have been scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Among the others present were Satpal Sharma, Vikram Saini (SAI Badminton coaches), Aman Badyal, Sahil Kumar, Pawanjit Singh, Preeti Gupta and Baktawar Singh.