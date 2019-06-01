KC Sports Club, AKN Strikers script wins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: KC Sports Club and AKN Strikers registered wins over their rivals in the ongoing 2nd Police Public Cricket Premier League, being organized by Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with KC Sports Club and Vishal Cricket Club Jammu at KC Sports Club, here.

The league is being organized under the Chairmanship of MK Sinha, IGP Jammu.

In today’s matches, Suram Singh, SP Rural Jammu was the chief guest who was introduced with the participating teams.

Earlier in the first match, KC Sports Club drubbed KC Royals in an exciting contest by 1 wicket.

Batting first, KC Royals scored 159 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Udhay Partap (45), Dikhant Kundal (36) and Aqib Rather (33) were the main scorers. From KCSC, Madhav took 2 wickets, while Kanwalpreet Singh and Agastaya took 1 wicket each.

In reply, KC Sports Club chased the target on the last ball of the match by losing 9 wickets. Kanwalpreet top scored with 65 runs, while Anmol contributed 42 runs. Aman also chipped in with 16 runs.

From KC Royals, Ravi Singh and Sukmaan took 2 wickets each, while Vanshaj and Aqib claimed 1 wicket each. Sanam was declared as man of the match.

In another match, AKN Strikers defeated Patel Club by 3 runs.

Batting first, AKN Strikers scored 138 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Sumit Kumar (42) and Dhruv Singh (27) were the main scorers.

From Patel Club, Kartik and Snoop took 3 wickets each, while Sachin claimed 1 wicket.

In reply, Patel Cricket Club scored 135 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs, thus lost the match by 3 runs. Sanoop (40), Arya Suvansh (27) and Sachin (26) were the main scorers. From the bowling side, Dhruv took 4 wickets, while Rahil and Ishant claimed 1 wicket each.

Dhruv Singh was declared as man of the match.