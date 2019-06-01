Govt Polytechnic honours alumni fencer Vansh

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Government Polytechnic College Jammu invited and felicitated young alumni fencer, Vansh Mahajan on his qualification for the World University Games to be held at Napoli in Italy from July 3 to 14.

In a special function, Principal of the College, Arun Bangotra bestowed honours on international fencer, Vansh, who did his Civil Engineering from Government Polytechnic Jammu. Presently, Vansh pursues higher studies in a Punjab University.

The Principal also lauded the achievements of Vansh, who earlier represented the country in Junior Cadet Commonwealth Fencing Championship at Cape Town, South Africa, Junior World Cup at Russia and Junior World Championship in Italy, Navy open Fencing Championship at Bangkok, Junior Fencing Championship at Singapore, Thailand Open Fencing Championship at Thailand thereby excelled.

Vansh is a recipient of Sher-e-Kashmir Sports Award and Rangil Singh Sports Excellency Award presented by the J&K Olympic Association.

Besides Principal, K. S Bahtia (Sports Secretary) Sukhdeep Singh HOD Civil Department, Rajesh Khajuria, TPO and Toshi Devi (PET) were among those prominent who lauded the achievements of the Fencer.