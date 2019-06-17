Royal Club Bhalessa outplays YCC Kishtwar by 44 runs in Gufran T20 C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, June 17: Royal Cricket Club (RCC) Bhalessa registered convincing win over Youth Cricket Club (YCC) Kishtwar by 44 runs in the ongoing All India 15th Gufran Memorial T20 Cricket Championship, being played at Sports Stadium, here.

The tournament is being organized by Young Star Cricket Club Doda with the support of District Administration and District Police Doda.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, RCC Bhalessa set a good total of 226 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Nittan Sharma top scored with 94 runs while Aarav contributed 31 runs to the total. From the bowling side, Rayees Wani, Shabir Ahmed and Aqib Qazi bagged 2 wickets to each.

In reply, Youth Cricket Club (YCC) Kishtwar managed to score 182 runs for the loss of 9 wickets to lose the match by 44 runs. Gazi was the top scorer with 52 runs while Asif Qazi contributed 39 runs to the total. From bowling side, Sunny Parihar bagged 3 important wickets while Abhinav and Touseef Malik claimed 2 wickets to each. Nittan Sharma of Royal Cricket Club Bhalessa was declared as the man of the match for his best batting performance who was given prize by Chairman Municipal Committee Doda Ved Parkash Gupta along with Naseer Khora and Moosa Azad.

The match was officiated by Yousuf Raza, Harish Raza as umpires while Abdal Shenali and Sandeep Kaushik were the scorers.