Arun, Wadoo, Ishfaq to play against Bhutia in exhibition Football match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 17: Three international players from Jammu and Kashmir, Arun Malhotra, Mehrajuddin Wadoo and Ishfaq Ahmed have been included in the J&K XI for an exhibition night Football match to be played against Indian Stars XI at TRC Astroturf ground, here tomorrow.

The former India captain, Khel Ratna, Baichung Bhutia will have the company of the players like Deepak Mondal (Kolkata), Renedy Singh (Manipur), Nirmal Chetrri ( Sikkim), Sanju Pradan (Sikkim), Subash Singh (Manipur) and Arindam Bhattacharya (Kolkata).

Most of these players in Indian Stars XI are former India or current ISL players from different clubs of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the match is being organised to mark the opening of the historic floodlights at the TRC ground.

“I have been invited by the organisers- J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) and State Football Academy (SFA) to play the match,” Arun told EXCELSIOR.