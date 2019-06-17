Jassa Batti lifts 4th Jai Baba Shivo Maha Kesari Dangal

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, June 17: Jassa Bhatti lifted Jai Baba Shivo Maha Kesari Dangal title by defeating Wrestler Shinda of Punjab, thus clinching first bout of Rs 3,00,000.

2nd bout of Rs 1,51,000 was won by Wrestler Hubi of Iran who defeated Prince Kohali on technical grounds.

In the 3rd bout of Rs 1,00,000 Wrestler Bhura of Dinanagar defeated Wrestler Sukha of Pathankot.

Earlier, different Wrestlers from Georgia, Iran and from all over India participated in this dangal but the main attraction of the event was bout of famous Jassa Bhatti who first time participated in this dangal. Crowd was hilarious to see Jassa Bhatti & applauded him vehemently.

Dangal committee this time gave proper opportunities to the local talent & started a new gesture of giving Desi Ghee as a prize to both the winner & the runners-up Wrestlers so that they remain physically fit & healthy.

Ex MLA Hiranagar Kuldeep Raj, DySP Hqrs Deepak Digra RP Jewellers Tehsildar Samba Avtar Singh Jasrotia were also present on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of Dangal Committee especially its Chairman Des Raj Sharma & President Rahul Sambyal for organizing this beautiful dangal.