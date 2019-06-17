Rohan of Sharda University to pedal 5500 kms from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 17: Sharda University has launched ‘Water For Life’ Campaign with an aim to raise awareness around water scarcity, a looming crisis in India and the way it is affecting people across India.

As a part of the project, Rohan Singh, a PG student at Sharda University, will embark on a bicycle journey covering around 5500 Kms from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The journey was flagged off from Indoor Stadium, Srinagar by Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP, Srinagar.

He will cover 12 states through the journey that will culminate at Kanyakumari.

The focus of the campaign is to identify the issues leading to scarcity of clean and safe drinking water and other water related issues affecting livestock, farming, businesses, livelihood and depleting groundwater level among others.

Rohan will be cycling through 12 States including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Bangalore and Kerala. The journey will touch far flung areas with major issues like Ponda, Bicholim, Sanguem, Canaco, Bhatsa, Tulsi, Vihar, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Upper Vaitarna etc.

Talking about his commitment and passion Rohan said, “India is not really a water scarce country, along with having major rivers, India receives an average annual rainfall of 1170 millimeters. But lack of sensitization with regard to both conservation of water and pollution of water sources has resulted in a large part of the population for whom water has become more of a curse than a boon. From this expedition our key objective is to spread awareness regarding water crisis and finding out the reasons for water scarcity in various parts of the country. I am optimistic about my 4th expedition which aims at creating awareness and resolving water related problems in India”.

Prashant Gupta, Executive Director, Sharda University said, “There is a need to sensitize people on the topic of water as till today a lot of people in India do not have clean and safe drinking water and at the same time a lot of it goes waste because of lack of awareness and understanding of water resources.”

Rohan Singh is a native of Moirang Philem Leikai, Manipur and is pursuing his post-graduation from Sharda University. He has been actively championing issues of national importance. In January 2018, he undertook his first bicycle expedition from Delhi to Imphal (Manipur), covering 2800 kms on the theme ‘Pollution Free India’. His second bicycle expedition covering 1700 kms, from Imphal to Kolkata was on the theme of Anti-Drugs, Pollution, Unity in Diversity. His third expedition was from Sharda University till Manipur for the Manipur State festival known as Sangai Festival, where he covered 3800 kms across 12 Indian States.