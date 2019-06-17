Reasi Wrestler Surjit lifts 17th Karua Dangal Title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATRA, June 17: Wrestler Surjit of Narkote in District Reasi defeated Wrestler Balwan Singh of J&K Police from Mahore in the first malli main bout that lasted for 12 minutes at village Karua, near here.

Dangal was organized by Karua Dangal Committee in collaboration with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Deepak Wazir and Master Banarsi Lal Sharma, President.

General Manager DIC Kathua, Babu Ram was the chief guest on the occasion, who distributed cash prizes of Rs 80,000 among the Wrestlers in presence of Shiv Kumar Sharma.

Retired Lecturer, Mubarik Singh was the guest of honour.

Thirty six bouts were played in the one day long Wrestling event.

Winner of 1st main malli bout Wrestler Surjit was awarded with cash prize Rs 6,000 by Babu Ram, Sbhiv Kumar Sharma and Mubarik Singh while runners-up Wrestler Balwan Singh was awarded with cash prize of Rs 5,000 by Deepak Wazir, Master Banarsi Lal Sharma and Shanker Verma (Panch).

2nd malli bout was won by Anil of Kalka Akhara Reasi who beat Dalip Singh of Narkote, 3rd malli bout was won by Hossier Singh of J&K Police resident of Mahore who defeated Puran Singh of Reasi and 4th main bout was won by Jarnail Singh of Mahore, Akhara Kalka Reasi who beat Ranjeet Singh of Reasi.