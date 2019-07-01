Rollball Coaching Camp gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: Divisional Sports Officer (J) of J&K State Sports Council, Ravi Singh inaugurated the Rollball Coaching Camp for under-14 players at MA Stadium, here today.

The Camp is being organized by the Rollball Association of Jammu & Kashmir prior to National Rollball Championships. According to a handout issued here by the Association over 50 players are participating in the Camp under the guidance of International Rollball players Hiteshwar Singh and Bhanu Sunil Khajuria, deputed by Rollball Association of Jammu & Kashmir.

Camp is being organised as per the guidelines of Rollball Federation of India and J&K State Sports Council.

The Camp is part of the series of camps to be organised from now onwards.

The Divisional Sports Officer, Ravi Singh interacted with the participants and appreciated the effort of Rollball Association of Jammu & Kashmir.