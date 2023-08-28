Powerlifting trials held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Powerlifting Association of J&K held National Selection trials at Iron Muscle Gym, Janipur here today. The trials were conducted by Powerlifting Association of J&K under the banner of Indian Powerlifting Federation (IPF). Mohit Kumar, Gautam, Davinder Singh, Raghuvansh, Anandit Sharma, Amrit Sharma and Rakesh Kumar were selected to participate in the upcoming National Sub Junior and Senior Powerlifting Championship Men and Women (Equipped) 2023 scheduled to be held from September 10 to 12 at the Milanee Auditorium, Bistupur, Jamshedpur.