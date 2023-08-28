34th North Zone Volleyball tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 28: 34th North Zone Level Volleyball Tournament organized by Vidya Bharti Uttarkshetra at Sant Ishwar Bharatiya Vidya Mandir High School Udhampur (Nainsu) concluded here today.

Lal Chand, DDC chairman Udhampur, was the chief guest of the program. The results of the competitions in Under-14 were Delhi secured the first place, second place went to Punjab and third place was grabbed by Haryana. Haryana secured top place in under-17, Punjab secured second place while Jammu and Kashmir remained on third place.

In the under-19 competition, Punjab clinched the top spot while Haryana and Delhi secured second and third places respectively. Seh-Sangthan Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti Utterkshetra, Balakrishna General Secretary, Haribushan, President of Bharatiya Vidya Mandir Udhampur were present on this occasion.

Hari Bushan, General Secretary, Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti said that the ex- students of Vidya Bharti have become the biggest organization in India. Vidya Bharti’s schools provide education based on five basic subjects, which leads to all-round development of the students.