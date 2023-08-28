Taekwondo U-19 trial cum selections held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 28: Department of Youth Services and Sports district Poonch organised trial cum selection of the Under 19 Taekwondo Boys and Girls for the upcoming Inter district division level Taekwondo championship held at Kathua.

Different boys and girls from different institutions of Poonch took part in these trial cum selections held at indoor complex of Sports Stadium Poonch under the instructions of District Youth Services and Sports officer Poonch, Mohd Qasim.

All bouts were held under the technical supervision of Rajinder Singh Taekwondo Coach from department of youth services and Sports district Poonch and Waqar Ahmed Rek and other officials of the Department.