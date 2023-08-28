7th National Nachle India C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: The 7th National Nachle India Championship concluded here today. The championship is being organized by School Sports and Cultural Activities Federation of Jammu and Kashmir (SSCAFJK) supported by Anti Corruption Foundation J&K for boys and girls.

More than 210 students from different States and Union Territories participated in this mega championship. Kulbir Handa, Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) north was the chief guest where as Senior Superintendent of Police Security Mamta Sharma and Pooja Nijhon (DySP), Dr Parneesh Mahajan, Dr Rajesh Gandral and Amrendera K Mishra were guests of honour.

Kulbir Handa said that organizing such programmes always boosts the morale for youth for performing their duties with more zeal and zest and with more responsibilities. The people of J&K have always overwhelmingly supported every cultural activity held here. Gulshan Rattan, Chairman of the Association and Kapil Dev Treasurer, Akash, Ravi Thakur, Kartik Sharma, Suraj, Sonia and Himanshu were also present on the occasion.