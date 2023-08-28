APS Damana organizes function

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Army Public School (APS) Damana organized an event for the formation of a new student cabinet for the current academic session. The council was selected through a rigorous interview process based on Scholastic and Co-scholastic performance of the students.

Pranav Singh Langeh and Vanshika Magotra of class XII were selected as senior Head Boy and Senior girl respectively. Similarly, Harshpreet Singh and Namah Vivek Puri of Class XI were elected as senior vice Head Boy and Vice Head Girl respectively. Ridit Rajput and Akanksha Gulati of class V were conferred with the sashes of Junior Head Boy and Junior Head Girl respectively. The appointed School Head Boy and Head Girl administered the oath of responsibility to the Students’ Council wherein they pledged to uphold the glory and tradition of the school.

Pushpinder Kaur, Principal of the school appreciated the newly elected office bearers and wished them to solemnly take their duties and responsibilities with utmost dedication and diligence. Shallu Kapoor, Vice-Principal advised them to be the role models for the rest of the students. The programme was compared by Jeevan Jyoti and Rathik Wali of Class XI.