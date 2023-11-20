Poonch lifts I-D Division Level Taekwondo Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 20: Inter District Division Level Taekwondo competition for Girls organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports District Poonch concluded here today.

Around 140 players in Under 14 ,17 and 19 age groups from eight districts of Jammu Division took part in this competition held under the supervision of Mohd Qasim District Youth Services and Sports officer Poonch.

The chief guest of the occasion was Nirdosh Kumar, Incharge Manager Sports Stadium Poonch while Prem Prakash Luthra, Senior Vice President PDTA was the Guest of Honour. Later the chief guest and other distinguished guests distribute certificates, trophies and medals to all the winners.

Poonch district remained overall winner in the under 14, 17 and 19 year age group by winning nine gold, five silvers and six bronze medals while Doda and Udhampur remained in 2nd and 3rd place.

Zikra Fatima Doda, Vasundhra Udhampur and Vanshika Sharma Poonch judged as best Players of the Competition in under 14, 17 and 19 age group.