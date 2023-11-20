Convent School celebrates Presentation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 20: The students of XI-B and XI-C of Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Jammu, celebrated Presentation Day with joy and fervour here today.

In the special assembly, the students presented a dance drama on the ballad portraying the life of Venerable Nano Nagle, the Founder of the Congregation of Presentation Sisters. The students showcased how from a cheerful, young girl she grew sensitive to the needy and decided to give her whole life for the service of the underprivileged. The virtues of Mother Mary were extolled. Sisters paid homage to Mother Mary and Venerable Nano Nagle by offering flowers.

School Principal, Amelina Rodrigues expressed that the legacy of Venerable Nano Nagle is kept alive through all the good deeds of the Presentation fraternity worldwide.

Subash Dogra was the media Incharge of the event.