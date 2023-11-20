Heritage School organises ‘Cyber Security’ seminar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 20: Heritage School hosted a compelling seminar on Cyber Security for students of grades VII to XI here today. Dr. Rakshit Tandon, a distinguished Cyber Security Evangelist and National Expert was the Resource Person on the seminar.

Dr. Tandon’s extensive experience, spanning two decades, includes serving as the Risk Advisory, Cyber Detect and Respond Leader at IAMAI and notably recognized as a Cyber Training Consultant for CID Haryana Police, he actively contributes to the training of law enforcement officers and the establishment of cyber cells for various State Police Departments. His dedication extends to contributing to UNICEF’s study on “Child Online Protection in India.”

Dr. Tandon engaged with students, providing insights into the evolving cyber threat landscape. In his discourse, he placed a special emphasis on the risks associated with online gaming and game addiction in young children, highlighting the importance of cyber safety and responsible online behaviour. The seminar not only empowered students with knowledge to navigate the digital landscape safely but also highlighted the collaborative efforts to foster a secure online environment for the school community.

During the event, Dr. Rakshit Tandon was honoured with a memento presented by the Chairman of Heritage School Jammu, Sunil Gupta.