PG. Arts clinches Inter Collegiate Cricket Title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 20: PG. Arts University of Jammu outplayed GDC Udhampur by 3 wickets in the final and lifted the Inter-Collegiate Cricket (Men) Trophy in the ongoing Inter Collegiate Cricket (Men) Tournament 2023-24 here today which was organized by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu at University Cricket Ground.

Akash Bholla, AEE, Work Department University of Jammu awarded trophies and medals to the winner and runner up teams in the presence of Vimal Kishore Assistant Professor, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu.

Others present on the occasion were Shammi Kumar, Shantul Raina, Dr. Gawhar, PTI, GDC Udhampur, Vijay Kumar, Baber Irshad, Sunny Choudhary and Raj Kumar Bakshi Cricket Coach.

The Inter Collegiate Cricket (Men) Tournament 2023-24 was organized under the supervision of Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, and University of Jammu. Matches were officiated by Sunny Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Baber Irshad and Raj Kumar Bakshi.