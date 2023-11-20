J&K UT Senior Basketball C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 20: J&K UT Senior Basketball Championship was organised by the J&K Basketball Association at MA Stadium in which various teams (Men-Women) participated.

There were 13 Men’s teams and 7 Women’s teams participated in the tournament. The champion in the women’s team was Warriors whereas Reasi placed first runner up while in the Men’s section STC Warriors won the Gold whereas STC Terriers won the first runner up trophy.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Assistant Director SAI, Jammu was the Chief Guest for the day. He appreciated all the players and said that the energy of the players on the courts was simply electrifying and it was a treat to watch such talented players. Suraj Bhan, Manager Indoor Stadium was the Guest of Honour for the day. He appreciated all the participating teams.