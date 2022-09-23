Police organises cycle race ‘Pedal for Peace’

*DGP, FC (ACS) present awards to winners

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: J&K Police organized a cycle race “Pedal for Peace” here under its Civic Action Programme (CAP), here today,.

The race was divided into seven different categories wherein 2264 professional and non professional cyclists participated.

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh and Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department J&K, R K Goyal graced the occasion at the Flag in presentation ceremony.

Special DGs RR Swain and AK Choudhary, DG Prison, HK Lohia, ADGPs, MK Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, Vijay Kumar, Div Com Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole, IGPs, Vikramjit Singh, BS Tuti, DIGs Sujit Kumar and many others were present during the event.

The ADGP Armed SJM Gillani flanked by DIG Armed/IRP Shahid Mehraj and Commandants of Kashmir based Armed as well as IRP Battalions flagged off the different categories of cyclists from Lalit Ghat, Police Golf Course, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion the DGP expressed his gratitude to the senior officers, civil administration, people and above all the participants for making today’s event a grand success and bigger as compared to its previous seasons. He congratulated ADGP Armed, his team and other associated teams for organizing this event wholeheartedly and patiently resulting in the participation of a large number of senior, young boys and girls cyclists and making this event a big success.

Addressing cyclists the DGP said that every pedal you do is changing the scenario of J&K towards a new milestone of a more peaceful environment.

The DGP said that Police is organizing a number of events and programmes which are aimed for participation of police and people together. “Whether in uniform or without uniform we are one family and our mission is one that is a bright future for our children, safe and secure life for people of all ages,” DGP said.

Financial Commission (ACS), RK Goyal said that he feels extremely happy to be a part of this great event. “The events of J&K Police always have a special charm and depict the vibrancy of the department,” he said. He said that today’s participants who are of different age groups encourage everyone that age is just a number.

Earlier, in his welcome address ADGP Armed said that Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police is organising a number of sports events adding that every passing year, the participation is increasing.

On the culmination the DGP J&K, FC (ACS) Home department J&K along with other senior officers distributed the prizes among the winners are:

In senior men (ATB) professional cyclists, 1st prize was bagged by Suhaib Ul Mehraj, 2nd and 3rd prize were secured by by Zamin Hassan Mirza and Ameer Shafi respectively and 4th, 5th, 6th , 7th , 8th , 9th & 10 prizes were won by Mashooq Maqbool, Mohmiss Ismail, Wahid Ahmad, Mohd Adil, Adil Teli, Mansoor Ahmad and Mandeep respectively.

In senior men above 17 years (MTB) cyclists, top 10 prizes were clinched by Dr Akbar Khan, Adnan Bashir, Anish Dubey, Parvez Ahmad, Sheikh Saqibul, Sateesh Kumar Bajiya, Manav Radha, Rafiq Ahmad, Moin Nabi and Aaqib Rasool respectively.

In girls above 14 years (MTB) cyclists, the first 10 awards were won by Priyanka, Sara, Zoobiya Tariq, Sonal, Hurmah Shah, Falak Shabir, Farah Ahad, Insha Wadoo, Kulsum Gulzar and Medeha respectively.

In junior boys (MTB) cyclists, Jahangir Anger, Mir Bahjiat Nawaz, Parvez Ahmad, Hilal, Younas Ah., Miyamus Takeen, Harish Singh, Abhay Chodhary, Aashsh Pal Singh and Muntazir won top 10 prizes respectively, whereas in sub junior boys, Arfat Bashir, Ikhlak Hussain, Wasif Ahmad, Zulfkar Gazanfar, Mir Towseef, Tajamul Rashid, Atif Ali, Sahil Manzoor, Eashtaj Singh and Munawar Mehdi secured top 10 prizes respectively.

In sub junior girls, top 10 prizes were clinched by Yummna Parvaiz, Nabila Khan, Nawreen Zahoor, Syed Hania, Adeeba Jaan, Mehak Ashraf, Muskaan Ashraf, Mehreen, Zehra Khurshid and Fatima Wani respectively, while in veteran men, Mohd Amin, Dr Sheikh Tariq, Shabir Ahmad, Sajad Yousuf, and Nasir Hussain won top five places respectively.

The youngest participant was Nabi Arham Khan (3 years old) and the eldest participant was Faheeb Ali (DySP).