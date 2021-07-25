PDTA organizes trekking for players

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, July 25: Poonch District Taekwondo Association (PDTA) organized one day trekking event from Poonch town to Mountain Hills of Shiv Khori Poonch under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association, supported by Department of Youth Services and Sports wherein around 60 young budding Taekwondo players participated, here today.

Secretary PDTA Priyanka Singh, organising secretary, Amit Sharma; Ashiq Hussain, Teakwondo instructor and Hassan were also part of the trekking expedition. The event was organised under the technical supervision of Rajinder Singh, Physical Education Teacher (PET).

The motive of the event was to keep players fit for upcoming events.