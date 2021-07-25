SIBA organises warrior’s walk

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: SIBA organised warrior’s walk for spreading message of health, peace and patriotism wherein nearly 100 Police personnel including women cops participated by holding placards, here today.

Superintendent of Police South Jammu, Deepak Digra was the chief guest of the event, whereas prominent educationist and social activist, Pooja Malhotra presided over the event.

SIBA founders including Sidharth Verma and Baljeet Singh, Director of White Gold Soya Products, Rajeev Khajjat, Jarnail Singh Peaks Automobile, Kunjwani; Sandeep, Brite Neon Signs Private Limited; Nishant, Hotel Samson Patnitop; Ramneek Kaur, Masakali by Prabhmehar; Dheeraj Gupta, Diksha Multimedia; Gaurav Bhasin, Bhawani Printers; Radhey Sham, Nitayam Builders; RJ Rahul, Big 92.7 FM; Pooja Malhotra, Rotary Club Elite Jammu; Sunny, Color Trends Makeover Studio; Vishal Pangotra, Memory Creators Photography; Akhil Gautam, Pack Fresh and Anuj, Abhushan Gallery Kathua were also present during the event.

Later, SIBA team also honoured the chief guest, sponsors of event, media persons and participants.