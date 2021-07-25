Women’s cricket match organized

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, July 25: A women’s cricket match was organised under Chetan Chauhan Memorial Women’s Cricket Championship by Kreeda Bharati unit Samba at Raya Stadium Vijaypur, near here today.

On this occasion, senior advocate and JKCA committee member Sunil Sethi was present as the chief guest, whereas BJP leaders Sanjeev Sharma, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Sports Recruitment J&K president and former international player, Surinder Singh Bagal were also present during the event.

This match was officiated by Surinder Singh Bagal, former international cricketer and vice president of India Sports.

The exhibition match was played between RWCC and WCC wherein RWCC won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first RWCC scored 69 runs in stipulated 12 overs. In reply, the WCC team failed to chase the target and bundled out at 46 runs and lost the match by 23 runs.

The chief guest awarded the winning team with trophy in presence of dignitaries of the event.