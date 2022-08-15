Pankaj, Tirthi nominated for Ultimate Kho-Kho League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: International player as well as Veer Jija Bhai Awardee, Pankaj Malhotra along with Rangil Singh Awardee and chief coach of Inida, BS Tirthi have been nominated for technical panel of Ultimate Kho-Kho League.

The League is going to be live from August 14 to September 5 at Sony Sports Networks. They were among 30 finalists who got placed in this kind of League.

There are six teams in the Ultimate Kho-Kho, owned by well renowned businessman Puneet Balan, Actor cum Singer like Badshah, Odisha Govt etc. Both of them got their place in the squad based on their technical expertise and vast experience in the field of Kho-Kho.

They have to go through various stages like selected for 15 days world class training camp in Manav Rachnav University Faridabad, an international camp of Kho-Kho in Rajasthan in which experts from across the world are participated and recently 10 days camp for Ultimate Kho-Kho League in LPU Jalandhar in which Pankaj Malhotra outperformed in test related to fitness and mental abilities, whereas Bhupinder Singh Tirthi has a vast experience in the field of Kho-Kho.

Recently, both were nominated for Prof Chaman Lal Gupta Khel Ratna Sports Award 2022.

Pankaj Malhotra will join the League from August 20 in the 2nd group of experts, while BS Tirthi is already in Pune.