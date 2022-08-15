Former Union Home Secy flags off mountaineering expedition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Former Union Home Secretary, Anil Goswami flagged off a team of Mountaineering Association of J&K for mountaineering expedition to Kang Yatse-II peak (20500ft) in Ladakh from Press Club of Jammu, here today.

A four member team comprising three men and one woman shall be led by a senior mountaineer Sumit Khajuria are participating in the expedition along with other members including Shilpa Charak, Sourav Deep Singh Jamwal and Suhail Mushtaq.

Kang Yatse is an elegant peak which dominates the Markha valley of Ladakh. The route to its summit is challenging and climbs over the base camp steeply on soft snow and loose rocks. The summit offers a glimpse of K2, the second highest peak in the world besides Nun, Kun, Nanga Parvat, Saser and Mamostang Kangri. The team is hopeful to place all the members on the peak within a span of about 12 days.

“If all goes well, the team has a ready plan to attempt another over 20000ft high peak after the successful climb of Kang Yatse peak,” said Ram Khajuria.

Ram Khajuria, senior president of Mountaineering Association of J&K gave a brief account of the activities undertaken by the Association since its inception and thanked the J&K State Sports Council for patronage of activities of the Association especially the sponsorship of this mountaineering expedition.

Anil Goswami appreciated the efforts of the Association for undertaking a challenging expedition to Kang Yatse. He wished the mountaineers all success in the venture. Being chairman of Tawi Trekkers J&K, he announced that the Club would organize a standard mountaineering expedition on its own, next year.