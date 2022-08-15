Inter-school skit competition organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 14: Humanity Public School Bassi Kalan organised an inter-school skit competition as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under the banner of Youth Talent Search Forum, here today.

Hira Lal Pandita, Principal DIET Samba was the chief guest along with Suresh Sharma (Senior Lecturer, DIET) and Principals of participating Schools.

In his speech, the chief guest lauded the efforts of all the mentors in general and the participating students in particular.

In the competition around 150 students of 12 Schools participated including Humanity Public School, Bari Brahmana, New Era Environmental School, Circular Road, Jammu, Bikram Memorial School, Bishnah, SD Tara Puri Public School, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Lawrence Public School, Panjtirthi, Lawrence Public School, Sidhra, JK Montessori School, Tirath Nagar, Jammu, Bhagwati Haqiqat Memorial Public High School, Barnai, Alexander Memorial High School, Jammu, Playway House Hr. Sec. School, Pounichak, Reasi, Saishyam High School, Ghomanhasa and Elite Public School, Udhaywala.

All the participants showed their artistic skills in their skits.

Bhagwati Haqiqat Memorial Public High School Barnai was declared as winner after mesmerizing the judges and audience with their whims and fancies, while Lawrence Public School, Panjtirthi settled for the second spot and third place was won by SD Tara Puri Public School Gandhi Nagar, Jammu while special appreciation was given to the students of Humanity Public School for their presentation.

Ranbir Singh (Director and Cinematographer), Gourav Jamwal (Actor), Juhi Singh (Renowned Singer, Actor and You Tuber) all from Natrang were the judges of the event.

Principal of the host School, Gaurav Charak congratulated the students for their hard work and said that the platform of YTS helps to bring out the hidden talent of the students which helps them in developing confidence in them.

The whole programme was executed under the guidance of Anku Charak (Vice Principal, HPS) and supported by Namrata Sharma (Incharge, Middle wing), Vandana Sharma (Incharge, Primary Wing), Meenu Khajuria, Shagun Sharma (Art & Craft Teachers), Rajan & Abhilash (Music Teachers) and Vikas Salaria (Choreographer).